Jeff Hardy Reportedly Has Significant Shoulder Injury

Jeff Hardy is hurt.

According to ProWrestlingSheet, the 40-year old sustained a shoulder injury that may need surgery. Hardy looked to be having discomfort in the aforementioned shoulder during RAW’s main event and was actually unable to compete in a live event Friday night in Sacramento. Instead, his brother, Matt, fought Karl Anderson in a singles match.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are still no specifics on the injury, but, if this is significant enough WWE could be releasing a statement as early as today. We will keep you posted on any future developments.

This comes as quite the unfortunate time as it appeared Jeff was due to a run as a singles competitor. While he and Matt were teaming as recent as this past Monday, rumors had already begun to swirl that he was penciled in as the Miz’s future competition for the Intercontinental Championship.

Hardy’s fans are already expressing their disappointment:

@JEFFHARDYBRAND just take my shoulder. I dont need it 😢 — James / 45 Days (@DrinkingItInMan) September 23, 2017

Despite the loss, fans have begun to speculate on the silver lining of Jeff’s potentially long absence. Matt Hardy may finally have the necessary breathing room to become “BROKEN” as a solo wrestler.

However, having Jeff around was not the key factor as to why Matt had to stay within the parameters of his normal WWE character. Matt is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his former employer, Impact/GFW over the rights to the Broken gimmick. Until GFW relents their legal stronghold, Matt Hardy will have to stay unbroken.

There is the off chance that WWE and Hardy acquired the privilege to use the characters in thanks to GFW’s rapid economic decline, but that seems unlikely.

Broken or not, it looks like Matt Hardy will be on his own for the rest of 2017.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!