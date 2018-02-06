Jason Jordan’s Wife Makes Vital Correction Concerning His Injury

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Jason Jordan would likely need surgery to fix a serious neck issue. However, his wife just asserted that most of this has been exaggerated.

Just as the WWE Universe was ready to write get well soon cards to Jason Jordan, an Instagram post by his wife, April Everheart, made us all put down our crayons. Apparently, Jason Jordan’s injury is more storyline than reality an the 29-year old is expected to make a full recovery – without the need for surgery.

“I will address this once…

Yes, “Jason Jordan” is injured. I assure you everything you have seen online is “Fake News!” He has a minor neck injury and will be back in no time! Although, I am very excited to have him home for a bit, I promise, I will help guide him to a speedy recovery! Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on him! He is very positive and already planning his comeback! In the meantime, just please keep sending Nathan and I good vibes!!”

A post shared by April Ever💜 (@everhart316) on Feb 5, 2018 at 8:03pm PST

This is a story we’re happy to be wrong about. For several weeks now, Jordan’s health, at least through headlines, has been on an alarming decline. What started as a minor back injury turned into something Jordan that cost Jordan most of January. Then reports surfaced that it was, in fact, a neck injury that was keeping the former RAW Tag Team Champion on the sidelines. Things got serious when news came out that he was suffering from the same injury that cost Arn Anderson an Edge a significant chunk of their careers. Stories of him struggling with grip strength painted a worrisome picture, but apparently, all of that was the proverbial Fake News.

According to Mrs. Everheart, Jordan will be back soon, but we have no idea what that means. On RAW, Angled sent Jordan “home” which lends itself to the idea he may not show up for several more Mondays.

Given this new development, consider Jordan a maybe for Elimination Chamber, something that was beginning to look impossible just a few hours ago.