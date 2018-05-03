Jason Jordan Could Be Back Next Week

Optimistic prognosis had Jason Jordan making his return from a neck injury by WrestleMania. That obviously never happened and we’ve been in the dar about his future for several weeks now. However, he’s coming back soon—like next week soon.

PWInsider reports Jordan, who underwent “a minimally invasive operation to decompress the nerve” is all but ready to return to WWE. Even more, scoop says Jordan could be back on the road next week.

This comes as great news on several fronts. Because the details of Jordan injury were so minimal, that left plenty of room for speculation. There reports of the 29-year old’s injury being quite serious—similar to the one that ended Edge’s career. Stories of him struggling with grip and suffering some numbness painted a grim picture. But thankfully, it looks like those stories were overblown.

Before his injury, Jordan was a ubiquitous part of RAW. From his melodrama with Kurt Angle to his antagonistic relationship with Seth Rollins, Jordan displayed a wide-ranging character on top of being one of WWE’s most physically gifted young Superstars.

The Superstar Shake-Up has left RAW a little top heavy. Outside of foundational names like Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Braun Strowman, and Seth Rollins, RAW is left with little to substance to fill their weekly behemoth of a three-hour show. Given Jordan’s flexibility as a performer, WWE will be able to insert him anywhere on the card.