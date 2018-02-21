James Ellsworth Presents New ‘Intergender Championship’

James Ellsworth will be forever remembered as the troll who ruined the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. And even though he’s gone from WWE, Ellsworth is still on his crusade to vex women across the world.

We’re not really sure how he got it, but Ellsworth is the proud holder of the first ever Intergender Championship. In the spirit of Andy Kaufman, The Chinless Wonder will parade his controversial belt around any wrestling promotion that will have him.

He took things public in an Instagram post.

“Ready to take on any woman for the world inter-gender championship, more on this in the coming days.. bookellsworth@gmail.com #duh“

Ellsworth originally appeared on WWE programming as a member of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds. He showed up again as a jobber on the July 25, 2016 episode of Monday Night Raw, where he was quickly beaten by Braun Strowman.

But because of his odd appearance and enthusiastic promos, Ellsworth was kept on the roster and moved to Smackdown Live, where he became involved in the WWE Championship feud between A.J. Styles and Dean Ambrose. Ellsworth was granted multiple matches against Styles and even scored a win thanks to interference from Ambrose, but was crushed by Styles in a WWE Championship match.

He eventually turned on Ambrose and aligned himself with Carmella, helping her become the first woman to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Carmella’s relationship with Ellsworth eventually soured, leading to her walking him to the ring on a dog leash and attacking him after he lost an intergender match to Becky Lynch.

Ellsworth was released in November of 2017, but we’re willing to bet we haven’t seen the last of Ellsworth in WWE. Given his profound ability to bother people, namely Becky Lynch, his abrasive character is guaranteed to have a random Royal Rumble appearance in 2021.

Photo: James Ellsworth/Instagram