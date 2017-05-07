Impact Wrestling Files Trademark To Stop Broken Hardys

WWE fans’ dreams of seeing the #BROKEN Hardys could soon be OBSOLETE. Despite speculation that WWE had worked out a deal to secure the rights to use the characters, PWInsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling (TNA Entertainment) has registered to trademark Broken Matt, Brother Nero, Vanguard1 and Broken Brilliance.

The trademark request may be a legal necessity for Impact’s fight for financial compensation, but it continues to put the company in a bad light with wrestling fans who wish to see The Hardys using their full arsenal of abilities on the WWE stage.

Before returning to WWE, PWInsider confirmed that Impact sent a fifteen-page cease and desist letter to Ring of Honor before the Hardys brief stint, which demanded Matt and Jeff immediately stop using the gimmick.

The dispute between the two parties originates from Impact’s claim that they own the intellectual properties created by Matt and Jeff due to the duo being under contract during its creation. The Hardys claim that they solely invented the characters. While that may be 100% true, it unfortunately does not guarantee them the legal right to use them in another promotion.

It is not clear exactly how the language in the Hardys’ contract read, but if it did include a statement that any material created by talent under contract is retained by the company, the Hardys simply have no legal claim to bringing the Broken characters with them.

If Matt had known his Broken characters were going to be such a hit, he could have approached Impact before they debuted the gimmick and attempted to rework his contract to give him ownership. Considering he only filed trademark for the name “Broken Matt Hardy” the day after his Impact contract expired, its highly unlikely even he knew the type of cult hit he had on his hands.

While its possible Impact could still cut a deal with WWE after the trademarks are procured, the vitriol between the Hardys and Jarretts make any type of amicable arrangement seem impossible at this point.

Just yesterday, Matt’s wife, Reby, posted another scathing tweet directed at TNA.

In a further Twitter exchange with SI.com’s Justin LaBar, Reby commented directly on the trademark issue.

@JustinLaBar and that’s ALL this is about; ego. Where are the TMs filed for all other past & current talent ? Oh, right. There are none. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 7, 2017

What’s next for Impact? Will we see fake Broken Matt and Brother Nero characters showing up just as we did the Fake Razor and Diesel characters that the WWE used when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash bolted for WCW?

Will Matt and Jeff use their Broken Brilliance to come up with an alternate character? Could Reborn Matt replace Broken Matt?

Something tells me that despite the legalities, The Haryds will ultimately win this battle in the eyes of the fans.

