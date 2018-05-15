Hulk Hogan on WWE Return: ‘I Really, Really Hope it Happens’

Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE is one of the more compelling subplots in all of wrestling. Rumors indicate he’ll be back eventually, but Hogan is ready for the real thing.

In an interview with BuffaloNews, Hogan spoke candidly about his wish to return to the company.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Until you hit a home run, it’s not a home run,” Hogan said. “All these things say it’s imminent or rumors, that’s like saying ‘maybe, possibly, could be.’ Until I’m back home with the WWE, I’m not home. Hopefully, someday I can go back home and be with my family, the wrestlers and all the people I love. I just really, really hope it happens,” he said.

Hogan has been on been on a retribution tour for most of 2018 but WWE seems prepared to make him wait a little longer.

“Everybody gets knocked down,” Hogan told BuffaloNews. “A true champion gets back up and moves forward in a positive way. Nobody ever said life would be fair or you’d always make the right decisions, but through tenacity and a willingness to learn from your mistakes is what I’m all about.

A new rumor concerning Hulk Hogan’s return seems to emerge every week, but WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says it’s time to stop tip-toeing around Hogan’s controversy and bring the icon back to the company.

On a recent episode of Heated Conversations, Booker T opened up on the matter.

“I’m not gonna sit here and say, ‘no he should be blackballed, blacklisted from the game forevermore for saying something that a lot of us say on a daily basis. I don’t myself, but a lot of us do. So, I say let this man, who has done so much for the wrestling business, truly take his rightful place, and that’s back in the WWE,” he said.

To Booker, Hogan went out of his way to help him when his career first began. Without Hogan’s early endorsement, Booker says his life would be much different.

“The only thing Hogan can do is apologize, atone for it, and we move forward. You know everyone deserves a second chance, that’s just the way I am. I talk about Hulk Hogan being in my corner, you know back in the day. Lot of the boys may look at me and say what is Booker T talking about? Back in day, if it wasn’t for Hulk Hogan, I don’t know if Booker T and Stevie Ray would’ve gotten the push that we got. Back in the day, Sister Sherri was an intricate detail, she was an intricate part of Harlem Heat and our success, and it was all because of Hulk Hogan saying, ‘ hey man, those are the guys you should be putting your money behind’ I don’t know if Hulk Hogan made any money off that,” said Booker.

It’s been over two and half years since WWE excommunicated Hulk Hogan after his racially charged tirade in 2015. Hogan was unknowingly recorded tossing around the n-word during a pillow talk segment of a sex tape. When the footage went public, WWE fired and subsequently deleted Hulk Hogan from their history. Their swift justice felt like Christianity hitting backspace on the New Testament but as a publicly traded company, WWE had no other choice than to execute Hulkamania.

However, the Hulkster has been implicated in several rumors as of late, and it appears WWE is warming up to the idea of Hulkamania making a prodigal return.

WWE has released several statements regarding Hogan’s exile, but a recent official comment left room for Hogan to wiggle his way back into the company:

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE,” WWE said in a statement.