Hulk Hogan WWE Return Looking More Likely

The Hulkster may be running wild in the WWE once again, brother.

It’s been over two years now since Hulk Hogan was terminated by WWE following fallout from a racial slur he was captured saying on video. At the time, Hogan was appearing as a judge on WWE’s Tough Enough series. He hasn’t been brought back since.

According to reports from the Wrestling Observer, there have recently been discussions in WWE about bringing Hogan back. They have been weighing the idea of his return with possible backlash from advertisers and sponsors due to the nature of his removal from the company in 2015.

However, given that the Ultimate Warrior was eventually brought back to WWE despite saying far worse things bodes well for a return for the Hulkster. In fact, it’s hard to imagine the man the company has called the “Babe Ruth of Wrestling” for several years never appearing again for that company.

We’re not presently aware of any specific ideas that they have kicked around for his return, but there are definitely a couple of upcoming shows where a Hogan return would make sense. First, the company has two big shows planned in New York City in January for the 25th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. They will be broadcasting simultaneously from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in Manhattan, the small venue where RAW took place originally in 1993.

Hogan was still part of the roster when RAW launched in 1993, even holding the WWE championship belt following WrestleMania IX during the early days of Monday Night RAW, so a return during this special show would be a pleasant surprise for fans and a big moment for WWE and Hogan.

The other possibility would of course be an appearance at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. The last time WWE was in New Orleans for WrestleMania (WrestleMania 30 in 2014), Hogan opened the show during a memorable in-ring segment between he, Steve Austin, and The Rock. That was also the segment where Hogan mistakingly called the Superdome the Silverdome.