Hulk Hogan Addresses Mark Henry’s Comments, Wants to Apologize to Everyone

More and more noise continues to be made that Hulk Hogan‘s career with WWE may not be over.

Though WWE continues to deny any involvement with Hogan, he did appear at the HBO premiere for the Andre The Giant documentary (going face to face with Triple H in the process) and his good friend Jimmy Hart is returning to induct Hillbilly Jim into the Hall of Fame.

Even so, not everyone is on board with a Hogan return. Mark Henry, who will be inducted as part of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class, recently said that he’s not ready for a Hogan return given the racist remarks that Hogan was revealed to have made. Henry noted that Hogan needs to issue more of an apology to African-American wrestler for forgiveness.

Hogan, for his part, didn’t minimize Henry’s comments. Indeed, he seems to agree with him but went even further.

TMZ Sports caught up with Hogan recently and asked him about Henry’s words. Hogan said that he thinks he needs to apologize to everyone, not just the African-Americans in the company.

“I totally agree with him, not to the black wrestlers, to all the wrestlers. What I said was way out of line and I’m forever sorry for that,” Hogan said.

Interestingly, Jimmy Hart (who, as mentioned, will be returning to WWE next weekend) is in the background in the video above, clearly traveling with Hogan.

Hogan has continued to deny he will be at WrestleMania, though surprise appearances at the biggest show of the year are always in the cards. Dave Meltzer speculated in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Hogan could be a good candidate for new SmackDown General Manager. And even though WWE continues to deny any Hogan involvement, their most recent statement on him clearly left some wiggle-room on his future.

The statement read, “We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE.”

Translation: he’s not under any contract as of the date of that statement.