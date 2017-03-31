Hulk Hogan Reveals His WWE WrestleMania 33 Plans

Get ready, brothers! Because the Hulkster is coming to Orlando. That’s right all you Hulkamaniacs, your training, prayers and vitamin eating has all paid off, because Hulk Hogan will be in the sunshine state the first weekend of April.

Everyone travelling to Orlando for WrestleMania 33 will get a chance to see the Immortal Hulk Hogan up close and personal. Unfortuately, it just won’t be at WrestleMania. At least, that is what the Hulkster, himself, tweeted out today regarding the rumors that he might be in for a WWE return at this year’s Ultimate Thrillride.

Maniacs I have no plans to be at WM33,I will be at Hogans Beach Shop Orlando on International Dr,March 29/April 3D-? See u at HBS! BrotherHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 17, 2017

Now I suppose it should be state that if the WWE wanted to make Hogan’s return a surprise, having him throw everyone off the trail by saying he’ll be at his new beach shop is a fairly good way to go. Not being in Orlando at all would be a little better.

The Hulkster has been exiled from the WWE since 2014 when racially insensitive comments overheard in his private sex tape were made public. While Hogan would go on to win a lawsuit that would essentially bankrupt Gawker, the WWE has yet to bring the Hall of Famer back into the fold.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer had reported that he believed WWE would be bringing Hogan back “sooner than later” and many thought that WrestleMania would be the perfect opportunity for a reunion.

As for who will definitely be at WrestleMania, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler

John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match vs The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and a rumored Triple H vs Seth Rollins confrontation.

