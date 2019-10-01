Hulk Hogan Made His Controversial Return to WWE, and Fans Had Strong Reactions

The season premiere of WWE Raw made its debut on USA Network on Monday night, and one big cameo had fans riled up. It was announced over the weekend by Miz on his Twitter account that Hulk Hogan would be making an appearance on Raw, along with fellow wrestling legend Ric Flair. The two Hall of Famers were guests on the “Miz TV” segment of the show. Hogan’s return has been rumored for several months.

Fans were already displeased with the Miz’s announcement of Hogan’s return. Many took to his Twitter mentions to express their anger over the move.

“Considering the reception his name got from the crowd when this was announced, I’m not sure dragging Hogan out for these things is very smart anymore,” one person replied.

“Hulk Hogan is a racist and I continue to be disappointed that the WWE is welcoming him back,” another said. “You’re one of the best in the business Miz, but I’m disappointed in you for promoting him too.”

But once Hogan actually made his appearance on Raw, the serious blowback started firing up online.

Please stop bringing out hogan — Tank Bearclaw (@tankbearclaw) October 1, 2019

During their segment with Miz it was announced that Hogan and Flair will each have teams of five wrestlers that will go head-to-head in a tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel. Hogan’s team captain is Seth Rollins, and Flair’s is Randy Orton.

The pay-per-view event will take place on Oct. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Other big names involved in that show are The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar.

Not surprisingly, fans didn’t love this Hogan announcement either.

Wtf is happening what is the actual point of this — #bernie2020 (@pmoneythebos) October 1, 2019

This will be the second ever Crown Jewel event, which has caused controversy due the politics that surround hosting an event in Saudia Arabia. The inaugural event received a mixed reception from wrestling fans, so it remains to be seen if this Hogan vs. Flair showdown will convince viewers to tune in.