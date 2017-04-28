WWE Legend Might Be Returning To The Ring

WrestleMania came and went without the return of its three greatest superstars. The Rock was promoting the latest Fast and Furious movie, Stone Cold was busy selling his ranch, and Hulk Hogan was opening up a brand new Hulkster-themed store. With the Showcase of the Immortals now in the rearview, it appears one of those men could be close to making his long rumored return home.

SportsKeeda noticed during a recent trip to Orlando that Hulk Hogan‘s Beach Shop was selling official WWE merchandise, suggesting that WWE and the Immortal one may be on good enough terms to facilitate a return to the company.

The Hulkster has been exiled from the WWE since 2014 when racially insensitive comments overheard in his private sex tape were made public. While Hogan would go on to win a lawsuit that would essentially bankrupt Gawker, the WWE has yet to bring the Hall of Famer back into the fold.

Billi Bhatti of SportsKeeda made the following observation, “After visiting Hulk Hogan’s “Hogan’s Beach Shop” in Orlando, FL, during my WrestleMania vacation, I saw that the shop was not only selling current WWE merchandise, but it was also selling a brand new Hulk Hogan glass tumbler. Being a WWE memorabilia collector and also the father of a 6-year-old WWE fan, I am very familiar with WWE merchandise and what’s old and new. The WWE released their glass tumbler range in 2014.”

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer had reported that he believed WWE would be bringing Hogan back “sooner than later” and many thought that WrestleMania would be the perfect opportunity for that reunion.

With the ‘Mania card already so stacked with star power it’s possible WWE wanted to hold off on Hogan’s return until a ratings boost was needed. SmackDown is currently running two anti-American gimmicks with Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens, with potential for a third when Rusev returns. Could we hear Real American blaring over the speakers sometime soon to combat the anti-heroes?

Another possibility is WWE holding off on Hogan until the fall. Survivor Series will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and the Hulkster could even make an in-ring return to a babyface Survivor Series team without having to take any bumps.

