Huge Change To WWE RAW WrestleMania Championship Match

The WWE RAW Women’s Championship match just got a little more crowded. Ok, a lot more crowded. The devastating diva, Nia Jax, has now earned a place alongside Bayley, Sasha Banks and Charlotte at WrestleManit to compete for the red brand’s top prize.
Stephanie McMahon was certainly enjoying having free reign of the Monday Night RAW roster after firing Mick Foley earlier in the evening. After Stephanie noticed Bayley giving Foley an emotional goodbye before he left the building, she put Bayley in a rematch with Nia Jax under the stipulation that if Jax was to win, she’d be entered into the RAW Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania.
As with their match last week, Nia physically dominated Bayley for most of the match before Bayley was able to make a bit of a comeback. It was too little too late, however, as Nia took Bayley on her own “ultimate thrill ride” with a devastating Samoan Drop for the victory.
GAME CHANGER! @NiaJaxWWE delivers a #SamoanDrop to @itsBayleyWWE and gets the victory to punch her ticket to @WrestleMania! #RAW #NoDQMatch pic.twitter.com/ZF856U8rZS— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 21, 2017
The rest of the WrestleMania card shakes out as follows:
United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens
RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax
Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar
WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton
RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus
Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin
Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women
2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler
John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match vs The Miz and Maryse
Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and a rumored Triple H vs Seth Rollins confrontation.
