Huge Change To WWE RAW WrestleMania Championship Match

The WWE RAW Women’s Championship match just got a little more crowded. Ok, a lot more crowded. The devastating diva, Nia Jax, has now earned a place alongside Bayley, Sasha Banks and Charlotte at WrestleManit to compete for the red brand’s top prize.

Stephanie McMahon was certainly enjoying having free reign of the Monday Night RAW roster after firing Mick Foley earlier in the evening. After Stephanie noticed Bayley giving Foley an emotional goodbye before he left the building, she put Bayley in a rematch with Nia Jax under the stipulation that if Jax was to win, she’d be entered into the RAW Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania.

As with their match last week, Nia physically dominated Bayley for most of the match before Bayley was able to make a bit of a comeback. It was too little too late, however, as Nia took Bayley on her own “ultimate thrill ride” with a devastating Samoan Drop for the victory.

The rest of the WrestleMania card shakes out as follows:

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler

John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match vs The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and a rumored Triple H vs Seth Rollins confrontation.

