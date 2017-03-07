How The RAW Ratings Changed With Goldberg As Champion

The Goldberg era is off to a good start. Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring new WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg and the fallout from WWE Fastlane, drew 3.216 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 3.093 million viewers and is the highest rated episode since the RAW after the Royal Rumble.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.318 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.380 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.950 million viewers.

The rating are great news for Goldberg fans as he is proving once again that despite his age, he is still a draw with the casual fan. Considering we are only three weeks out until WrestleMania, it’s possible the ratings would have still seen a jump if Owens were still champion, but Goldberg’s first Championship since 2003 certainly didn’t hurt.

RAW was #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Next up for WWE is the crown jewel, the showcase of the immortals WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. The show kicks off Sunday, April 2nd, and you can find the fully announced card below.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton or AJ Styles

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

