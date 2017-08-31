WWE’s Hell in a Cell Main Event Already Booked?

On October 8th, Detroit, Michigan will host SmackDown’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. While the show is still about 6 weeks away, WWE may already have their main event.

The show will naturally be headlined by an actual Hell in a Cell match and as of right now, it looks like Jinder Mahal will be defending his WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is slow playing this because there’s still plenty of time to build their feud. That and Jinder is freshly removed from another cage match of sorts, the Punjabi Prison:

“That’s because their next pay-per-view isn’t until October 8th, so there’s no point in rushing it,” Dave Meltzer pointed out. “But the next pay-per-view is Hell In A Cell, so we just had a Punjabi Prison Match, now we’re going to have a Hell In A Cell, you know what I mean?”



This makes plenty of sense – to slow play the build and then to actually place Jinder and Shinsuke in the wicked structure. WWE is already conveying the story that Jinder cannot win without the Singh Brothers. This narrative was on full display at SummerSlam as their distractions helped Jinder pin Nakamura. WWE doubled-down on this theme this past Tuesday where Nakamura fought the Singh Brothers in a SmackDown handicap match.

Look for similar action to continue as WWE will look to build some babyface sympathy for Nakamura while creating disdain for Mahal and his goons.

As fitting as this feud is, some circles of the wrestling community believed that Hell in Cell would be reserved for Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens. While that still may happen, it’s probably smarter to have the WWE Championship involved in the show’s namesake.

Owens and Shane are definitely in the beginnings of a hot feud, though. WWE may not be ready to a declare a direction with them yet as any match with Shane McMahon is a specialty on the menu. Maybe they’ll create dueling teams at Survivor Series. Or may they’ll just have a street fight at Hell in a Cell. Whatever it is, we’ll keep you updated on the situation.