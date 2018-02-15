The Heavy Favorite To Win WWE Money In The Bank

WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV is taking place this Sunday, June 18, and the betting odds for the main event have been set by sports books. Of the six entrants in the MitB match itself, one man stands apart from the pack as a favorite with odds of -190. BetWrestling.com is reporting that the man favored to snatch the gold case from the top of the ladder is none other than The Lone Wolf, Baron Corbin.

In regards to the main event, BetWrestling states, “Baron Corbin was rumored to be winning it months ago, before any participants had even been announced so there is precedent for setting these lines. The informed prediction would suggest that the odds will move even further in the direction of Corbin and right now could be the best possible bet anyone will be able to make on him before his odds get longer.”

It should be noted that betting odds on wrestling are completely influenced by the rumored creative plans that all too often leak from WWE headquarters. If it seems odd that you can bet on something that is already written, WWE creative decisions are always changing. Even though Corbin is the heavy favorite to win right now, Vince McMahon could change his mind before the 6 participants walk down the ramp to start the match.

With only 48 hours left until MitB, now is the perfect time to look at all the participants’ odds to climb the ladder and make a case for why each man could win the case.

Baron Corbin -190

Why it will happen: It makes more sense for heels to carry the case. Cashing in is best used when done in a nefarious manner. There are three of them in this match and one of them has yet to be pushed to the main event. All signs point to The Lone Wolf climbing that ladder and winning the match. At -190, he’s a huge betting favorite. WWE is high on Corbin and see him as a big money player heading into the future.

Why it won’t happen: Jinder Mahal is the current WWE Champion. Baron cashing in on a heel champion doesn’t really add up unless they want to turn Corbin face, which they definitely don’t. Then again, John Cena is coming back on July 4th. Would anyone be surprised to see Cena defeat Jinder Mahal and Corbin cash in on Cena at a later date?

Sami Zayn +650

Why it will happen: Despite his victory this Tuesday, this would still be a shocking victory. WWE loves to throw a curve ball into these matches sometimes and having Sami win would be a big one! It’s also been a while since someone has won the MitB match but lost their cash in match. Sami doing just that would fit his character perfectly.

Why it won’t happen: He’s Sami Zayn. His current character is built on giving his all but ultimately coming up short. He’ll get a run with a mid-card title before he ever gets close to the top prize.

Kevin Owens +650

Why it will happen: See slide A. Heels with briefcases are where it’s at and no one works the heel with a prop angle better than Kevin Owens. If the WWE champion were to get in a car wreck, Owens would be the guy to show up with the case and cash in while the champ was being loaded into the ambulance. Savage.

Why it won’t happen: Owens already has the United States Championship. No way he’s getting to carry two accessories to the ring each week. Holding the MitB briefcase while being the US Champ would be like dating a girl while constantly carrying around a photo of her more attractive sister. It’s not happening.

AJ Styles +750

Why it will happen: Styles is the best wrestler in the business, but he’s 40 years old. WWE wants to load him up with as many accomplishments as they can before he eventually hangs it up. This kind of match fits his “style” set perfectly and we could totally see The Phenomenal One carrying the briefcase for a long time before becoming a 2 time WWE Champion.

Why it won’t happen: He’s 40. He’s already an established superstar. He doesn’t need this briefcase to get a championship match.

Shinsuke Nakamura +450

Why it will happen: WWE is all in on The Artist Known As Shinsuke Nakamura. What better way to push him to the top than by giving him the win at Money In the Bank? It makes perfect sense!

Why it won’t happen: Carrying a briefcase would totally not vibe with his entrance. It would be handing Michael Jackson a tuba before he went on stage. No way.

Dolph Ziggler +1500

Why it will happen: There has only been one two-time Money In The Bank winner in WWE history. That man is CM Punk. WWE will do anything to diminish Punk’s place in the record books. Having Ziggler share that record with him would do just that.

Why it won’t happen: He’s Dolph Ziggler.