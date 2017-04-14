Has Lana Been Given Another WWE Star’s Gimmick?

For months, WWE teased us with Emma’s transformation into Emmalina. However, when the time finally came for her to debut as her new self (we’re still not sure what that self was) the gimmick was scrapped. However, according to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, the gimmick may have been resurrected for Lana.

Tuesday night it was announced that Lana and Rusev had joined the Smackdown Live roster as a part of the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up. While we first assumed that meant it would be business as usual for Rusev’s valet, the tweet that accompanied the announcement said Lana was coming to women’s division. Lana has toured with NXT and worked the pre-show of last year’s WrestleMania, and WWE has reportedly been considering a singles run for her which ties into her dance background for some time now.

The video above for the Ravishing Russian’s SmackDown Live debut is somewhat similar to the Emmalina gimmick in that she’s a narcissistic um … well, actually, I’m not sure exactly what the gimmick was.

Rusev is still roughly a month away from returning to the ring after having shoulder surgery, so we still don’t know what Lana’s new in-ring career could mean for her onscreen alliance with her real life husband.

