WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Spoilers and Recap

Just 19 days after WrestleMania 34, the Greatest Royal Rumble will try to take the crown for WWE‘s biggest and best show of April.

Objectively speaking, the GRR’s card is actually more appealing than ‘Mania’s and it may promise more significance, too. While there will be no Ronda Rousey or any women for that matter, there is no shortage of blockbuster names attached to the show. The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins will all be involved in this male-only mega show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not long ago the GRR appeared to be nothing more than a lucrative exhibition. But with several WrestleMania rematches and every Championship from the men’s division on the line, it’s become a must-watch event.

Given this spike of relevance, we’re covering it just like any other major WWE show. So come back for all of the results, spoilers and recap!

John Cena vs. Triple H

This pair of icons met in a WWE ring for the first time in eight years to open the Greatest Royal Rumble. Despite the lengthy lapse, Cena and Triple H showed great chemistry and THe Game was reminded how potent the Attitude Adjustment can be.

Cena won after a nifty sequence that saw Triple H two AAs in about 15 seconds.

After his victory, Cena made an allusion to his well-documented breakup with his former fiance, Nikki Bella.

“Regardless of what’s happening in my universe,” Cena said.

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Kalisto

Cedric Alexander kept his 205 Live throne by retaining the Cruiserweight Championship.

this match the high flying fireworks you’d imagine, but the most intriguing storyline was if Kalisto could entice the Saudi Arabians into joining his “Lucha” chants.

RAW Tag Team Championship: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs. The Bar

Bray Wyatt and Woken Matt Hardy may already share a cosmic bond, but now they share WWE gold.

The Woken Warriors defeated The Bar to claim the vacated RAW Tag Team Championships. They’ll anchor a revamped RAW tag division, and promise to be one of the more entertaining acts in the company.

US Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

Jeff Hardy kept his US Championship after a quick victory over Jinder Mahal.

After only winning the belt two weeks ago, Hardy was unlikely to give it right back to Mahal. Look for Hardy to keep the US title for a few months.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos

The Bludgeon Brothers kept their spot a top SmackDown’s tag team mountain by defeating The Usos in Saudia Arabia.

Harper and Rowan are in the middle of a career renaissance as WWE’s most diabolical tag team. This gives them their second consecutive pay-per-view victory.

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor

Seth Rollins kept his Intercontinental Championship, but it took quite the effort.

As expected, the ladder match was packed with punishment. Right as Finn Balor looked like he was ready to yank down the IC belts Rollins leaped onto the ladder and stole the prize.

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The feud between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura just got extended—their WWE Championship Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble finished in a double count-out.

Things went off the rails after Shinsuke scored yet another low-blow on Styles. The referee missed the nefarious act, but Styles may never forget it. The WWE Champion launched a highly physical assault that spilled out of the ring and allowed the referee to count out both competitors.

We can look for this rivalry’s third act to come at Backlash.

Casket Match: Undertaker vs. Rusev

As expected, The Undertaker stuffed Rusev into a casket to win his second WWE match in the month of April.

The match went longer than expected and in some instances was an even fight at times. However, the inevitable happened after Taker delivered a slew of chokeslams to Rusev and his muse, Aiden English.

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar is still your Universal Champion—but not without controversy.

The expectedly brutal match ended when Roman Reigns speared Lesnar out of the steel cage. However, Lesnar, despite being on the receiving end of the attack, landed the first outside of the ring. This technicality was used to declare him the victor.

Like WrestleMania 34, Reigns was expected to win this match. But he’ll have to wait till next time, whenever that may be.

50-man Royal Rumble

After a lucrative match, Braun Strowman emerged as the winner of The Greatest Royal Rumble.

The battle royal promised madness and that’s exactly what we got. Packed with cameos and explosive moment, it’s safe to say the WWE made a lasting impression on Saudi Arabia.

For Strowman, this marks the continuation of his lofty trajectory. All signs point to him have a monstrous 2018.

CONGRATULATIONS to @BraunStrowman on making history as the WINNER of the first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble Match! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/X3gEmMqNRl — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 27, 2018