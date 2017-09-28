Goldust Brings the Thunder to Complaining WWE Fans

Wrestling fans are exceptionally good at complaining. For decades, wrestling enthusiasts of all ages have booed, jeered, shrieked, and cried about WWE decision making. In 2017, disgruntled fans now have perfect platform to anonymously express their disdain for WWE’s booking – Twitter.

Well, mostly anonymous.

A couple fans hopped on a Twitter thread to sling some mud at the continuation of the Finn Balor/Bray Wyatt program. To their surprise, a WWE Superstar showed up to hold their opinions accountable.

Ugh not again i’m tired of this feud no one cares anymore — Joe Dell’Arciprete (@JoeDell26) September 27, 2017

This describes how I’ve felt about wyatt for about 3 years — Jonathan Hiltz (@hiltzy85) September 27, 2017

Like most naysayers, these fans never imagined their target showing up on their (Twitter) doorstep. While it wasn’t Bray or Finn that jumped into the conversation, it was the elder Goldust who came in to crack some skulls.

These kids are our future! Quit your bitchin. Suck it up and try and enjoy our product. https://t.co/Gq9gM8KBHX — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) September 27, 2017

Try and enjoy the product we put on for you. That’s all I’m saying. It’s a TV show. You’re not always gonna get what you want. — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) September 28, 2017

Hard to ignore Goldust‘s words, here. As a third generation wrestler who’s been in the business his entire life, Goldust may be the quintessential representative of professional wrestling. In short, there isn’t an argument a fan could ever win against the Bizarre One when it comes to pro-wrasslin’.

Goldust puts his timeless logic to good use against the fans and underlines that WWE can’t please every fan at every show. While Balor and Wyatt certainly have run their course, there are multitude of other feuds in WWE to get excited about. Wrestling fans have tricked themselves into thinking that they should agree with 100% of WWE’s decisions. This is either delusional or entitlement. Maybe both.

So yes, wrestling fans, there are parts of WWE that “sucks” but the same could be said about every movie, every TV show, every sporting event, and every family member you’ve ever come across. In the words of Goldust, just enjoy the show and if something happens that you liked, feel free to appreciate it.