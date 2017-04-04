Goldberg Comments On His WWE Future

After suffering the first and only loss of his WWE return to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, Bill Goldberg did not appear on last night’s post-Mania RAW from Orlando. The former Universal Champion did appear after the show for a “RAW Talk” segment in the ring with his son.

The WCW legend seemed to be bidding farewell to the WWE universe for now, but stated that “as I still believe I’m one of the biggest, baddest son of a bitches on this planet, you never know what … or who’s next.”

Goldberg’s WWE deal officially ended this week, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. There’s nothing planned for Goldberg right now but there’s a general feeling that his run was a success and the door is open for another run. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that it would have to be the right opponent and storyline, and the money would have to be right, but another match for Goldberg has not been ruled out.

After the event, Goldberg took to Twitter to echo his message.

Goldberg originally returned to WWE for the one match with Brock Lesnar but plans changed when officials saw how he was getting over.

WWE better not wait too long if they want to get another match out of Goldberg as he revealed just how miserable he was training to get into shape for his comeback. Fans seemed to be turning against Da Man a little the more he was exposed, but a return outside of the title picture would likely be welcomed by many, especially if it was done sporadically or simply to put over a new talent.

Whether that comes to be or not, something tells me that we’ll see another Goldberg in the ring in about 15 years, as his son certainly seems to have caught the wrestling fever during these past 6 months.

