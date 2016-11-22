Goldberg Announces That He Will Enter The Royal Rumble!

After destroying The Beast, Brock Lesnar, at WWE Survivor Series, Goldberg kicked off RAW in Toronto by thanking the fans, his wife and his son for giving him the opportunity to get back in the ring one last time and relive his superhero glory.

After being showered by GOLDBERG! and You Still Got It! chants, the former WCW legend said he was approached by Stephanie McMahon who asked if he had one more title run left in him. Goldberg responded with an emphatic, “You bet your ass I got one more title run left in me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

We reported yesterday that Goldberg had agreed to appear at the Royal Rumble and tonight he confirmed that not only would he be making an appearance, but that he would indeed be entering the 30 man battle royal, declaring that the road to the title and to Wrestlemania goes through the Royal Rumble.

Goldberg finished by saying that everyone in the 2017 Royal Rumble match would BE NEXT!

The Toronto crowd absolutely ate up Goldberg’s announcement and I, for one, couldn’t be more excited to see the future WWE hall of famer try to make one more run at the World (Or Universal) Championship.

We’ll give you all of our reactions to this and the rest of Monday Night RAW in our RAW recap after the show.