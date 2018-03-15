GLOW Cast Set to Take on WWE Women in Unexpected Venue

There’s no denying that the Netflix series GLOW brought some new eyes to the professional wrestling industry last summer when the show was released to near universal praise.

In the coming months, we are going to get to see the cast of GLOW interact with some of WWE‘s biggest female stars. Just not in the way that you might expect.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a new report, four stars from GLOW will take on four WWE female stars in a rap battle for the fourth season of Drop The Mic on TBS. The four WWE stars will reportedly be Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Carmella, and Alicia Fox. Team GLOW will be made up of Kate Nash (Britannica), Jackie Tohn (Melrose), Sunita Mani (Beirut the Mad Bomber), and Britney Young (Machu Picchu). There’s no report on an air date just yet.

This of course isn’t the first interaction the cast members have had with wrestlers with a history with WWE. Chavo Guerrero, Brodus Clay, Alex Riley, Awesome Kong, Carlito, and Johnny Mundo all played a part in producing season of the hit show. Surprisingly, both The Miz and Chris Jericho auditioned for roles and were turned down.

Jericho spoke about his audition on an episode of his podcast a few months ago. Both he and Miz auditioned for the same character, Steel Horse, a babyface wrestler who seduces Betty Giplin’s character early on in the series.

“We (WWE) had a show in Edmonton and I don’t really like to audition, just not really my thing… they said ‘I got this thing for GLOW’, and I’m like, ‘That sounds pretty cool,’ cause I don’t do anything cause I have to… I was like, ‘I like GLOW, so this will be fun,’” Jericho said. “So I actually set up my little phone in the dressing room in Edmonton after a show in a room by myself and I auditioned for Steel Horse.”

“And I didn’t get it, and not only didn’t I get it, but Alex Riley got it, who’s about a one on the scale of wrestling notoriety…,” Jericho said.

When it comes to the upcoming appearance on Drop The Mic, it’s a little surprising that the two biggest stars of the show, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, were not included for the big cross-promotional opportunity with WWE. Perhaps they’re holding out for a WrestleMania appearance down the road?