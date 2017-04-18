Former WWE Superstar Rosey Passes Away At Age 47

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i passed away on Monday at the age of 47. Matt was the older brother to RAW Superstar Roman Reigns.

Several of Matt’s friends have taken to Facebook and Twitter in the last 12 hours to remember him. No word yet on what led to the former WWE Superstar passing but his family released the following statement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We want to let his fans know that he loved them and the wrestling world so much,” the family said in a statement. “In his passing, he left three beautiful young children and a heartbroken family. Please respect the privacy of his children and family as they mourn the loss of this kind, loving, gentle man, who was a father, son, brother and a superhero to us all.”

A member of the Anoaʻi family, a renowned Samoan wrestling family. After signing with WWE in 2002, Anoaʻi and his partner, Eddie Fatu (who later became Umaga) were called up to the Raw roster. Known as 3-Minute Warning, they were utilized as enforcers for then-General Manager Eric Bischoff. Following the release of Fatu in 2003, Anoaʻi was “discovered” by The Hurricane and from there on they competed together as a team, known as Rosey and The Hurricane. After two years of teaming, they won the World Tag Team Championship, but disbanded shortly after losing the championship. Anoaʻi was then released from his WWE contract in March 2006.

Fatu suffered a heart attack at age 36 in 2009, and the death has been attributed to a drug overdose.

Our condolences go out to the Anoa’i family.

Developing story …

MORE WWE:

Shelton Benjamin’s WWE Status

Former WrestleMania Star In Medically Induced Coma

Watch Braun Strowman and Big Show Break The Ring