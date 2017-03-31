Watch Former WWE Star Superkick A “Fan” At Indie Show

Do you remember Mr. Kennedy? The guy was a huge star in the WWE from 2005 to 2009 before allegedly drawing heat with WWE officials for injuring Randy Orton and getting booted from the company.

From 2010-2016, he worked under his real name, Ken Anderson or Mr. Anderson, in TNA before being released in March 2016 when it was revealed he was fired from TNA for failing an on-the-spot drug test at a Impact Wrestling taping.

The former Mr. Money in the Bank is staying busy on the Independent circuit and recently lived up to his “asshole” gimmick when he got into a ringside confrontation with a “fan” earlier in the evening.

Pro Wrestling Sheet posted a link to the video today of Anderson lifting the fan out of his chair and placing him in the ring … Ken posed with the guy for a picture, then promptly kicked him in the head with a thunderous superkick.

This is the controversial moment @mrkenanderson attacks a fan at our recent #GoldRush event. Catch the replay @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/osGKT4GODg — Big League Wrestling (@GoBigLeague) March 8, 2017

Former WWE wrestler Hornswoggle wasn’t too pleased with the footage though and tweeted, “I take great offense to this @ mrkenanderson . @ GoBigLeague I’m always available to prevent things like this in the future.”

Little people have been used throughout wrestling history to draw heat for wrestling heels and when you add the fan factor into the mix, I have to admit this was a pretty memorable angle.

At one point in his WWE career, Anderson, a former US Champion and Money In The Bank winner, was rumored to be revealed as Mr. McMahon’s son. Ironically, the spot in that angle would eventually go to WWE’s most famous little person, Hornswoggle.

