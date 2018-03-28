First Look: Construction of This Year’s WrestleMania Set in New Orleans

It’s that time of the year once again where everyone starts predicting what the highly anticipated WrestleMania stage will look like.

This year’s show comes from the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans in just under two weeks. With the entrance stage always a spectacular endeavour, it usually takes them several days to build it. With that said, construction has already started rolling out for this year’s event.

A Twitter user posted the first publicly known picture from inside the Superdome which shows the venue starting to be prepped for the show. All that is visible as of now is football turf being rolled up and removed, some color being applied to the seats behind where the stage will be placed, as well as the large LED board displaying the WrestleMania graphics in the background.

You can see it below for yourself.

Who wants to see an early look at the Mercedes-Benz #superdome before #WrestleMania? WWE has begun to set the stage for the biggest Mania ever. pic.twitter.com/J6u9Sos4gb — 𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕣𝕥𝔹𝕦𝕤 𝕠𝕟 𝟡𝟝.𝟡 🗯 (@shortbusradio) March 26, 2018

The construction of the large and elaborate sets for WrestleMania really started ramping up in 2001 at the Astrodome for WrestleMania X-Seven. Since that time, WWE has set the bar a little bit higher each and every year.

Last year’s set incarnation in particular was especially memorable, with the company building a full-sized roller coaster as part of the stage in Orlando, as well as a massive wrestling ring atop the platform above the ring.

The last time the show was held in the Superdome just four years ago, the set was pretty memorable as well.