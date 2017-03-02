Finn Balor’s Wrestlemania Opponent Revealed

Many WWE fans were disappointed when Finn Balor didn’t return from injury in time for the 2017 Royal Rumble, but it appears as if the WWE had a bigger plan in mind for the inaugural WWE Universal Champion.

At first, it was reported that Balor would be healthy enough to return from injury in time to be the back-up for Triple H if Seth Rollins was unable to compete at the Wrestlemania 33, but after last week’s RAW, it’s clear that Balor will not be needed.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted yesterday that the former NXT Champion is due back any day now, and rumours suggest it will happen next week on Raw.

The Inquisitr is reporting that WWE now has plans for Balor to take on another former NXT Champion in Orlando. Triple H’s new destroyer, Samoa Joe, is the likely opponent for Finn Balor at Wrestlemania 33.

The two competed in a very memorable feud in NXT before Balor was called up last year. as Joe is currently set to take on Sami Zayn at Fastlane, and a dominant win will likely lead to Balor coming back the following night on Raw to set up their potential match at WrestleMania.

As a warm-up to Wrestlemania, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will take on Triple H, Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at a March 11th WWE live event in Toronto.

