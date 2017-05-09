Finn Balor Defeats The Miz At WWE RAW London

Dean Ambrose and The Miz were somehow put in charge of running the London episode Monday Night RAW and Ambrose kicked things off by putting Miz in action with Finn Balor. The Balor Club was out in full effect in London as Finn looked to avenge his triple threat match loss from last week.

The fantastic chemistry between these two continued to be on display in a great back and forth bout. The Miz and Maryse looked for a sly new way to pick up a victory when Miz pushed Balor into the referee, causing the ref to call a DQ on Finn Balor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Co-RAW GM, Dean Ambrose, used his lunatic GM-ing powers to restart the match, which Balor won with his Coup de Grace finisher.

After last week’s main event, Balor clearly has a score to settle with Bray Wyatt. With the recent injury to a major WWE star, it will be interesting to see if the deck has to get shuffled to put Wyatt or Balor in a different program heading into Extreme Rules.

You can read the full RAW Spoilers HERE.

MORE POP WWE:

RAW Superstar Injured At Live Event / HUGE WWE Prospect Given New Ring Name / Rock Star Gets Slammed After Taking A Shot At Wrestling Twitter

Listen to PopCulture.com’s Over The Ropes podcast: