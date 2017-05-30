Samoa Joe Defeats Finn Balor And Bray Wyatt

Samoa Joe stole a huge victory tonight over Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt.

After arguing over who could beat The Beast, Joe, Balor and Wyatt put on one hell of a triple threat match.

While the three would go toe to toe to toe for most of the first half of the match, Joe and Wyatt ended up forming an alliance to keep Balor neutralized. Like most evil alliances, however, when it came time to see who would pick up the victory, Bray turned his back on Joe and attempted to finish off Balor for himself.

The momentary lapse gave Balor the chance to go on a hellacious run on both Wyatt and Joe, connecting with the double stomp on both opponents and finally the top rope stomp on Wyatt.

As Balor went for the pin, Joe ran in to throw Balor out of the ring and score the easy victory.

The trio will join Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules in a Fatal Five Way to see who gets the first crack at Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.