Roman Reigns Defeats Finn Balor On WWE Raw

Finn Balor once again looked like a star on Raw as he went toe to toe with the WWE’s golden child, but it was Roman Reigns who ultimately came out on top in an unexpectedly amazing Raw co-main event.

The two put on a match that was even more intense than their first battle which led to Finn Balor’s ascend to becoming the first Universal Champion last summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tonight’s battle featured a great story being told in the ring of Roman not being 100% due to his injured ribs and Balor selling the injuries suffered at the hands of the Big Dog.

Balor kicked out of the Superman Punch, but Roman was able to stop Finn’s attempt at the finisher to hit a spear for the victory.

Up Next: Braun Strowman Out Much Longer Than Expected

For all the criticism against Reigns, he looked every bit as good as Finn Balor did in the match and the two gelled together in a way that we could easily see them being the centerpieces for an even bigger storyline down somewhere down the road.

Balor and Reigns will join three other Raw competitors in three weeks at Extreme Rules in a Fatal Five Way for a chance to face Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, at July’s Great Balls of Fire.

Roman Reigns may still be showered with boos, but his performances are slowly winning over the WWE Universe.

More: Goldberg’s Undefeated Streak Has Fallen