Fan Cosplay Friday: The WWE Superstar Cosplay Of Vanessa Wedge

If you think comic book characters undergo costume changes, you’ve never watched a month of WWE television. The superstars of the WWE are constantly changing up their looks for the ring, which makes sense since they are constantly on tv or pay-per-views every week. The Cosplay community has also taken notice of this trend, and Cosplayer Vanessa Wedge has come up with her own version of two particular fan favorite superstars.

The first of Wedge’s takes features NXT Champion Asuka, who has held the title for over a year now and has dominated pretty much anyone she’s been in the ring with. Asuka’s wardrobe has always had a flare for the dramatic and colorful, and Wedge brings that same eclectic sense of style to her Cosplay. From the multicolored wig and crazy patterns to the NXT belt, all the hallmarks are here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She’s invested the same amount of detail into her Roman Reigns Cosplay, which not only features the flack jacket style outfit he wears but also includes his long black hair and arm tattoos. For an extra bit of style, she also strikes his punch the ground pose he hits before he dishes out a spear, which is also available on a poster thanks to photographer Adam Woz.

Right now it’s just the two WWE superstars, but hopefully, this isn’t the last wrestler she portrays, as there are plenty of fan favorites left for her to tackle. For more of her work, you can head to her Facebook, Deviant Art, and StoreEnvy pages.

As for WWE, they recently put on their biggest event of the year in WrestleMania 33, and you can view the results below.

WWE Universal Title Match

Winner: Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Winner: Bray Wyatt

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Winner: Charlotte Flair

WWE United States Title Match

Winner: Kevin Owens

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Winner: Dean Ambrose

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Winner: The Hardy Boys

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Winner: Naomi

Non-Sanctioned Match

Winner: Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

Winner: Roman Reigns

MORE WWE: Superstar Making A Big Announcement Next Week / Undertaker Makes His First Public Comments Since WrestleMania / Update On Stone Cold And Mick Foley’s WWE Status