Portion of Extreme Rules Card Spoiled by Early Advertising

Even though Money in the Bank has yet to finalize its card, a pair of matches for WWE‘s July, pay-per-view has already leaked.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that a pair of matches is already being advertised for the July 15 event. The first being a six-man tag featuring Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Jinder Mahal. The second bout mentioned was Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe.

However, PPG Paints Arena, the Pittsburgh venue set to host the show tells a slightly different show. Their website is already promoting the event, including a portion of its card. While the six-man tag is in their ad, they have Daniel Bryan taking on Big Cass.

While WWE events are perpetually subjected to change, this pair of matches seems to fit the current narrative. The six-man tag involves a cast of WWE Superstars who are already on bad terms. By combining their individual feud to make one big slobber knocker, likely with weapons, is an easy decision for WWE.

For Bryan, either destiny works. He’s already set to meet Big Cass at Money in the Bank ins three weeks, but that tussle could easily spill into another pay-per-view.

Bryan vs. Joe, the thought is by far toe more tantalizing match. Considering their history, and current status in WWE, their rivalry could be one of the best 2018 has to offer. Even more, their potential match at Extreme Rules could easily be for a shot at the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

This story is developing…