Extreme Rules Main Event Announced For Chance To Face Brock Lesnar

With the recent injury of Braun Strowman, Kurt Angle announced on Raw that Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt will battle in the first ever Fatal Five Way match at Extreme Rules to determine who will face Brock Lesnar at July’s Great Balls of Fire pay per view.

Roman Reigns came out to soak in the boos and announce that we didn’t need a Fatal Five Way match because this was his yard and he retired The Undertaker, put Strowman in the ambulance and was the only one who could beat Brock Lesnar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The claim brought out Finn Balor who reminded reigns that he defeated him on his first night on Raw. Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins all followed suit to stake their claim for the right to face Lesnar. The exchange quickly erupted into a battle that saw each contender get in some offense until Finn Balor took a dive over the top rope to take down Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Balor stood tall as Raw went to commercial.

After the break, it was announced Seth Rollins would face Bray Wyatt for the first time ever and Roman Reigns would get a long awaited rematch with Finn Balor!

While Braun’s injury throws a serious wrench in the WWE‘s plans, WWE creative is often at its best when it has to book on the fly.

More: Randy Orton Rips WWE Legend And Indy Wrestling In Twitter Rant

Extreme Rules went from being a filler pay per view to one with enormous Championship implications.