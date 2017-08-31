Magician David Blaine Does the Impossible by Silencing WWE’s Enzo Amore

Magic has a different effect on all of us. For Enzo Amore, it seems to shake him to his core (especially if he gets his watch stolen in the process).

In a simple card trick, magician David Blaine did something that the WWE Universe has been begging for: he made Enzo Amore stop talking. Maybe some of his WWE rivals can take note and use similar tactics in the locker room.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Enzo was kind enough to post his and Mojo Rawley’s magical encounter on Instagram:

Had my mind blown & a few things stolen from me by @davidblaine 😮…. ♠️♥️♣️♦️ #Legend A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Enzo has been an Instagram superstar this week as he shared the intimate details of his New York experience over the weekend. For those that missed it, Enzo made his 205 Live debut this past Tuesday, to the surprise of everyone. Here’s what ‘Zo had to say about it:

In just one night, there’s already more intrigue in 205 Live than ever. Enzo’s addition will add a bonafide WWE personality to the ranks, something that has frankly been void in the Cruiserweight division. We still don’t know what the plans are, but it sounds like Enzo will still be making some RAW appearances. On top of that, he may just be entering a title program with Neville.

With Big Cass out for a while, there’s nothing for Enzo to do on Mondays. It seems WWE has already pivoted in one night and will make Enzo the face, er, the mouth of the Cruiserweight division. Enzo is arguably one of the best talkers in the company, and now he was just handed the key to 205 Live. Bravo, WWE.

This should be quite fun, and even if you’re not an Enzo fan you can at least take solace in know his louder moments will come on 205 Live, a show you probably don’t watch. Cheers, Enzo!