Backlash Crowd Breaks Into ‘We Want Enzo’ Chant

WWE crowds love to be heard. This need to gratification usually makes for some entertaining live moments but at Backlash a section of the crowd broke into a highly questionable chant: “We Want Enzo.”

Enzo being Enzo Amore, Big Cass’ former tag team partner and WWE’s former employee. Maybe the Newark, NJ crowd wanted to troll Cass by simply chanting for someone other than him, or maybe they really were Amore sympathizers. Regardless, Twitter was vocal about the chorus:

Videos by PopCulture.com

When the crowd chants “We Want Enzo” at #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/9bHQWjAG2W — Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) May 7, 2018

A “We want Enzo” chant from the people in Newark. Do they all work for the district attorney’s office? #WWEBacklash — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) May 7, 2018

Everyone chanting “We want Enzo” needs to be put on a list — The Hoss Respecter (@tholzerman) May 7, 2018

The chant faded after about 20 seconds, but it still was a remarkable moment. Considering this was Daniel Bryan’s second match in three years, it would have been reasonable for them to chant something else.

If you’re lacking context, WWE fired Amore in January after news broke that he had been accused of sexual assault by an Arizona woman named Philomena Sheahan.

Sheahan claims that on Oct. 19, Arndt, Grosso and a third accomplice, who was female, intentionally got her intoxicated, feeding her “coke, meth, [and] weed” until she “went into psychosis.” She says that she was left alone with Arndt, who restrained her and forced himself on her. She also claims that Arndt’s accomplices knew exactly what he would do once they’d left.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed that they’d responded to a call on Oct. 23 concerning a sexual assault that matches the victim’s description, and the case has been under investigation ever since.

“OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this,” she wrote. “I was raped in mid-October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people.”

Her full account of the assault was published on Pro Wrestling Sheet, but be warned that it contains graphic language and descriptions.

The only words Enzo has uttered were made their an attorney in his official denial.

“Over the last two days, Philomena Sheahan has made multiple public accusations against Eric Arndt (also known as Enzo Amore with the WWE), including allegations of sexual misconduct concerning an October 2017 incident in Phoenix,” the unnamed lawyer said. “Mr. Arndt fully and unequivocally denies those accusations.”