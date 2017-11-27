Recently Released Emma Already Found New Work

At the end of October, Emma found herself among a slew of unfortunate releases made by WWE. However, the 28-year old Australian looks to have landed on her feet.

While WWE’s non-compete clause will keep her from wrestling February 2018. That’s exactly when here in-ring career will resume as she is booked for Wrestle Pro’s February 3rd show from Rahway, NJ. Emma will be competing under her real name, Tenille Dashwood, which is remarkable cooler than the alias WWE handcuffed her with.

Proud to announce our first show of 2018 will feature the debut of former WWE Diva @TenilleDashwood fka Emma! Tickets on sale Monday! Join us for the last 2 shows of 2017!! https://t.co/eqFDRXDBeR pic.twitter.com/A39fMbJMgT — WrestlePro (@WrestlePro) November 26, 2017

Confirmed for wXw Superstars of Wrestling #wXwSoW is former WWE Superstar @TenilleDashwood – May 5th, Oberhausen Germany. Get tickets and meet and greet passes at https://t.co/lrPtTYv9Dx pic.twitter.com/6p3QASaZOu — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) November 27, 2017

Dashwood will look to bottle the same success that Cody Rhodes has since his departure from WWE. While the independent scene may not be as fruitful for women as it is for men, that portion of the industry is rapidly growing. For someone like Emma who is not only talented but also relevant, she should have no problems collecting steady checks in the business.

WWE Superstars jumping into the independent circuit is a great thing for wrestling’s ecosystem. While WWE will never have competition like it once did in the 90’s, that shouldn’t stop smaller promotions from striking relative booms. More wrestling is good wrestling and the more WWE talent there is amongst these smaller promotions then we all win.

Good luck Tenille!