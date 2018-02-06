First Ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Field Set on RAW

On February 25th, WWE will host the first ever Women’s Elimination Chamber match. And now we know exactly who will compete in that history-making event.

While the men of WWE had to fight their way into their Elimination Chamber match, the women just needed Kurt Angle to make an announcement. A lot of that has to to do with RAW’s thin roster as they simply don’t have enough female athletes to fill out a tournament. So, WWE sent Angle to streamline things. Here’s the list:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alexa Bliss

Sasha Banks

Mandy Rose

Bayley

Mickie James

Sonya Deville.

But where’s Nia Jax, you ask? Well, she’ll be missing the Chamber, but Angle did not leave her uncompensated. At the pay-per-view, Jax will take on Asuka, and if she wins, then she will be awarded a spot on the RAW Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 34, making it a triple threat.

Jax and Asuka showed some intriguing chemistry a few weeks ago on RAW and a pay-per-view match between them should be a lot of fun to watch.

Elimination Chamber marks yet another significant data point in the evolution of women’s wrestling. In less than a month, female WWE Superstars will be able to check off yet another groundbreaking match, giving them an impressive rate of history-making moments. Having already collected Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, Hell in Cell, Royal Rumble, and now Elimination Chamber, there may only be one more dream to catch: main eventing WrestleMania.

While this year’s main event is likely spoken for (Reigns vs. Lesnar) the women of WWE will have to wait until 2019’s WrestleMania 35. That gives them over 400 days to start preparing, so we’d be foolish to doubt them.

WWE has never had this much talent in the women’s locker room – and that was before Ronda Rousey officially became an employee. Now that they have the former UFC Champion, the women of WWE now have more people ready to watch them than ever.

Even if Rousey is a bust (not happening) she’s already made a significant contribution to WWE. Her joining the company has media outlets across the world eager to cover wrestling. She won’t be at Elimination Chamber, or at least, won’t be wrestling. But that won’t hurt the match itself – we’re confident these 6 women will tear down the house.