Disputed RAW Finish Leads to Elimination Chamber Chaos

Following this week’s edition of RAW, we are no closer to finding out who will fill the sixth and final spot at Elimination Chamber than we were at the start of RAW.

That’s because the main event, a fatal five-way to determine the final participant for the chamber match, ended in disputed fashion. The RAW match pitted Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, and Seth Rollins in a chaotic match that saw virtually all of the men hit one of their signature moves in a featured spot.

Apollo Crews in particular got a chance to star, and it was refreshing to see him in a more featured role than is typical since he has been brought up from NXT. With Titus O’Neil at his side adding some character and flavor, Crews has been able to do what he does best: shine in the ring. And he certainly did just that on Monday night.

However, the finish came down to exactly who we thought it would. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins both seemed prime to win the match, with odds of who would prevail seemingly at 50/50. Balor looked like the clear favorite, with WWE even potentially messing up and revealing the match result on their website yesterday, before Rollins was added to the match at the last minute and threw the outcome into question.

The end of the match saw both Balor and Rollins pin Bray Wyatt simultaneously as the referee counted to three. See the sequence below.

It would seem likely that this finish will lead to a final, one on one, match between Rollins and Balor next week on RAW to ultimately decide who will take the final spot at Elimination Chamber. They do have one more week of television to fill before the PPV, after all.