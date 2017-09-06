Edge Has a Hot Take on the Timing of John Cena and Roman Reigns’ Feud

The story John Cena and Roman Reigns nearly writes itself. Cena, the 16-time WWE Champion and face of WWE will one day have to hand the company’s keys to Roman Reigns. This seminal moment was built for WrestleMania. However, it’s happening in September at No Mercy.

For WWE Hall of Famer, Edge, this is a problem. He would explain his strong disposition on an episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So here’s where I’ve got to start: why No Mercy? Why? There [has] got to be something going on there. You don’t do this at [No Mercy]. That’s a WrestleMania match! Back to my Brock Lesnar/Samoa Joe. Imagine you put Brock Lesnar/Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns/John Cena on WrestleMania. Sold. Hold on! I’m great-balls-of-fired-up about it, man! You put it on Great Balls Of Fire and you put it on No Mercy. Come on! Like, what?”

Edge believes that there were enough alternatives out there for WWE to hold off on this monumental match:

“They each have all kinds of opponents. You didn’t have to [book the match now]. That’s all I’m saying, man. There [are] loads of people that you could’ve got through and started those around Royal Rumble season and nobody would’ve touched each other and you have two fresh matches that haven’t happened that people want to see and want to talk about. That’s my take on that.”

The Rated R Superstar would put an emphatic finish to his argument:

“Again, it’s WrestleMania. I don’t know why it’s happening at No Mercy. There [has] got to be something scheduling-wise as to why it’s not. Otherwise, ‘WTF,’ as the kids say these days, Bird, WTF.”

To his question of scheduling, that is rumored to be a factor in WWE’s decision to being Reigns vs. Cena early. John Cena is set to star in a new Transformers spin off, Bumblebee. The movie is to film during the fall which also happens to be when Brock Lesnar will be taking another long leave of absence. Hearsay has the Bumblebee decision makers against Cena working a full WWE schedule in fear of injury. So the thinking goes as such: WWE may feel like they need to make a splash while they still can as their 2 biggest stars, Cena and Lesnar are set to be off of TV right as the NFL season begins.

So while it does feel like we may be getting a watered down version of this near transcendental feud, it may serve a purpose. WWE could book a non-finish or interference that staves us off for their real match at a future WrestleMania. Regardless, it’s a compelling time to be a WWE fan.

[h/t to Wrestling INC]