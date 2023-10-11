Seth Rollins wants another shot at Roman Reigns. During the Royal Rumble in 2022, the two WWE Superstars faced each other for the Universal Championship, and Rollins won the match. However, Rollins, who is currently the World Heavyweight Champion, won via disqualification as Reigns refused to let go of his Guillotine Choke after Rollins reached the ropes. Reigns held on to the Universal Championship and has since won the WWE Championship making him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. During the summer, ComicBook.com spoke to Rollins who is ready for a rematch against the "Tribal Chief."

"Last time Roman Reigns and I met, it was the Royal Rumble. I won the match. I don't know if anyone remembers because he demolished me with a chair, wouldn't let go of the choke when he was supposed to. There's a lot there, lot of unfinished business there. So I think that's a matchup that needs to be explored down the line. We are both right dead-center in our primes, a long way to go. I'm sure we'll get there. Who knows when?"

Rollins won the World Championship after beating AJ Styles in the finals of a tournament that took place at Night of Champions in May. The title was brought back so WWE could have a champion that appears on television consistently as Reigns has taken time off. It's possible since Rollins and Reigns are the two top champions in WWE they could face each other at Survivor Series next month. However, WWE could go the WarGames route like last year, which would likely prevent Reigns and Rollins from doing battle since WarGames would be the primary focus of the show.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Rollins talked about wanting more even if it looks like he's on top of the world. "There's always a chip on my shoulder. It never goes away," Rollins said, per WrestleZone. "I'm never just coasting. I'm just being okay with being okay. If it's not wanting to win a world championship or establish a world championship, now I've got people calling my world championship a secondary world championship. So now I'm out here trying to prove everybody wrong on that end. I'm not gonna be naive and think that we ain't got a lot of work to do. Establishing a new title is difficult work. It is a hard job, and somebody's gotta do it. I am very honored to have the responsibility to be the guy to do that. So there's always a chip on my shoulder."