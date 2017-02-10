Behind The Scenes Valentine’s Video With Smackdown Live

Today the WWE released a Valentine’s Day photo shoot gallery on their website with Nikki Bella, Naomi, Maryse and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. You can see behind the scenes footage from the shoot in the video above.

Alexa and Naomi will be competing Sunday night at the Elimination Chamber for the Smackdown Women’s Championship while Nikki will take on Natalya in a personal grudge match. Maryse will be cheering on her husband, The Miz as he steps inside the Elimination Chamber to challenge for the WWE Championship.

