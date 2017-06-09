Disappointing WWE Plans Ahead For Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt’s first WWE Championship reign came to an abrupt end at WrestleMania 33. When the Eater of Worlds was traded to Raw it appeared he may be in a good position to rocket back into the main event scene. Unfortunately, it appears as if just the opposite will be happening.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar will be defending his Universal Championship only a handful of times over the next year as he sets out on a collision course for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and Bray Wyatt is not on the short list of The Beast’s opponents.

Meltzer is saying that after Lesnar takes on Samoa Joe, he will meet Braun Strowman at SummerSlam and then work programs with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins before WrestleMania 34.

Unfortunately for Bray Wyatt, this leaves him out of the title picture for the foreseeable future.

A report from Pro Wrestling Unlimited earlier this year claimed that Bray Wyatt was frustrated with the way WWE had been consistently telling him one thing only for the opposite to happen; including whether or not he would keep his WWE Title after WrestleMania.

Wyatt’s move to Raw was also rumored to be a last minute decision that canceled plans for a long feud between him and Orton over the WWE Title.

Since his promising debut, The Wyatt Family leader has constantly been pushed into high profile feuds only to ultimately lose them in the end. Not only has this damaged his effectiveness as the New Face of Fear, but it’s made it hard for fans to get their hopes up too high on any new Wyatt program.

After his inclusion in the Extreme Rules Fatal Five Way match, Wyatt took a clean loss to Roman Reigns in last week’s Raw opener before seemingly starting up a program with Seth Rollins later in the evening. While the two will surely have good chemistry in the ring together, if the WWE doesn’t put a good story behind it, it will be hard for the WWE Universe to feel very invested in who comes out on top.

