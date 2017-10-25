Did the Rock Tell Nia Jax to Leave WWE?

Nia Jax’s sudden absence from WWE has been given multiple explanations which made the already muddy situation nearly indiscernible. However, a new development just made this story all too juicy.

According to Justin Barrasso of SI.com, Nia Jax’s cousin, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, influenced her decision on leaving the company. The report goes that Jax was upset with her current status in WWE, specifically WWE’s plans for her at TLC. Jax was originally scheduled to lose cleanly Sasha Banks. This concept didn’t work for Jax as she felt like her character would have been severely damaged. Seeking advice, she contacted Rock who encouraged her to walk away if she was truly unhappy.

This would be quite the twist to an already interesting narrative. Originally Jax was said to have been unhappy with her direction in WWE and asked for a temporary leave of absence. This rumor was killed by her friend and WWE peer, Alexa Bliss going to bat for Nia in saying that Jax was enduring an understandable bout against burnout thanks to WWE’s notorious schedule.

Reports began to surface that Jax’s departure from WWE was overblown by the media and that she would be returning soon. Even more, Kurt Angle himself said Jax would be coming back and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer actually supplied a November 1st return date for Jax.

However, with the new information that looks to confirm an unhappy and protesting Jax, that November 1st date is now officially under question.

During this whole saga, Jax’s connection and relationship with The Rock have been a constant element. It was said that she was using her proxy to the WWE icon to give her a boost with WWE decisions regarding her career. If SI’s report is true, she was using the Rock as council.

The Rock helping Nia is a new part of the story, but not the entire story itself. Jax’s absence is likely to be multifaceted, with Rocky giving her the green light to bounce being the proverbial cherry on top.

With his new information, it’s impossible to forecast when Jax will be back in WWE. Superstars walking out of WWE is not a new thing and may actually be a right of passage. Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin all have infamous moments behind WWE’s curtains where they did or at least threatened to leave the company if things did not change for the better.

We hope to see Jax back eventually but only time will tell.

