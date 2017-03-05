Did Amazon Leak WWE Fastlane Appearance?

Tonight is WWE Fastlane, and while there’s some speculation on who may or may not be involved with any of the matches, a UK cover shown on Amazon might give us a better idea of what actually go down.

So possible spoilers ahead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s been rumored that the Undertaker will make his presence known during the Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman match with the possibility of setting up a WrestleMania between the Deadman and WWE’s Big Dog. With Taker’s interference, you still have Roman and Braun look strong as and indecisive finish would be the best way to go about doing that. But now there’s also the chance of Brock Lesnar showing up and possibly interferring with the Kevin Owens and Goldberg match for the Universal Championship.

On Amazon, the UK cover for the WWE Fastlane and Elimination Chamber double feature DVD, on the Fastlane side you’ll find not only Goldberg and John Cena, but Undertaker and Brock Lesnar featured as well.

This could just be a promotional image and sometimes covers to pay per views don’t necessarily reflect superstars involved in the matches, it’s difficult not to ponder what will go down tonight.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.