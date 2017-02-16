Details On Paige And Alberto Del Rio’s Wedding

Paige and Alberto Del Rio are ready to make it official. According to SEScoops the upcoming wedding between WWE Superstar Paige and Alberto El Patron is tentatively scheduled for this coming May. Paige proposed to Del Rio in the ring during a wrestling show Puerto Rican last October.

The Total Divas star has not been shy about professing her love for the former WWE Superstar. On Valentine’s Day, she posted quite the love letter to Del Rio on her Twitter account.

Paige has a big year ahead of her. The former Divas champion is currently recovering from neck surgery but should be making a return to the ring or WWE television sometime soon. In her downtime she’s been training in MMA with Alberto and has suggested an interest into one day transitioning to the octagon when her WWE career comes to an end.



Also, The Rock has begun working on a film about Paige’s family entitled Fighting With My Family which is being scripted by Stephen Merchant who will also executive producer. Johnson’s production company will oversee the film as it teams up with Misher Films, WWE Studios, and Film4 to shoot the feature. Florence Pugh had been cast as Paige while Jack Lowden was brought on to play her brother Zak. Johnson then told fans that Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has signed onto the film alongside comedian Nick Frost and most recently, Vince Vaughn.

The beginning of Paige and Del Rio’s relationship was the subject of several Total Divas episode this past season, but considering the former superstar’s rocky relationship with the WWE it will be interesting to see if the wedding finds it’s way to WWE programming.

