Dean Ambrose Teases A Future Character Change

The only thing more surprising than Seth Rollins being the one to turn heel when The Shield broke up was just how effective Dean Ambrose has been as one of the company’s top babyfaces. Many assumed when the group broke up it would be due to Dean Ambrose transitioning back into the dastardly character fans saw in developmental and on the Indie circuits.

In a recent interview with Sportskeedia to promote WrestleMania 33, Ambrose was asked about the notion of ever entertaining a heel turn. Dean suggests that while he’s currently just being himself, there’s an entirely different chapter coming for The Lunatic Fringe.

“I go out there and just try to be myself. Whatever mood I’m in is kind of the version of me you’re going to get that day. I go out and do me and what I feel like and I don’t really think too much about it. There’s a lot I still want to do in my career and there’s going to be a whole other chapter in the future.”

Many feel that Ambrose has been miscast as the WWE‘s next Stone Cold Steve Austin when his true talents lie in him being a sadistic bad guy. Many people feel the same for Roman Reigns as well, and it appears that turn is never coming. In the modern wrestling era, good guys and bad guys are never quite as defined as they were in the 80s and 90s. It’s quite possible that the new chapter Ambrose predicts is more of a shift than an actual turn.

Ambrose was also wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a future Shield reunion.

“You never know. I don’t think anybody’s thinking about it right now. You have to give me a ‘why’ before I tell you if it’s a good idea. So I’ll just give you a ‘never say never’. Who knows.”

Reuniting The Shield is one of the WWE’s greatest trump cards, and one that they can’t play too soon. As we saw with their brief reunion at last year’s Survivor Series to send AJ Styles through a table, the crowd will absolutely lose their minds when the three do join fists one more time.

For a reunion to make sense, there will need to be a group or faction that poses a great enough threat to need The Shield to combat them. Could Triple H’s budding heel stable of Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe eventually fit this bill?

Time will only tell, but the WWE Universe is always ready to see the Hounds of Justice back together.

