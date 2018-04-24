Did Seth Rollins Just Reveal Dean Ambrose’s Return Date?

When Dean Ambrose underwent surgery to fix his busted triceps, WWE reported he’d be out until September of this year. However, Seth Rollins is telling a much different story.

The Intercontinental Champion sat down with Cape Town, South Africa’s 94.5 and the topic of his injured Shield comrade came up. And according to Rollins, Ambrose will be back well before WWE’s September target date.

“He had some pretty extensive triceps surgery earlier this year so he’s definitely still on the mend and rehabbing. But he’ll be back and better than ever, you wait. Summertime, maybe late Spring. Somewhere in there, I think, whenever that while guy gets back to normal,” he said.

According to Google, Summer officially begins on June 21st, making next month construe as late spring. If Rollins’ words hold true, Ambrose could be back by Mother’s day.

Upon learning of Ambrose’s injury this was the original timeline we all expected. However, when WWE slapped the September prognosis on his return, we were left to scratch our heads. However, for the sake of a dramatic return, WWE typically overestimates recovery time for its Superstars. That way when they come back three months early WWE can tout their return as “miraculous.”

Dean’s return promises a few untapped juicy scenarios. Before his untimely injury, it was rumored that he was set to become a villain. this likely would have hinged on him betraying Rollins and Roman Reigns which would have lead to a WrestleMania match between Seth and Dean. Obviously, that didn’t happen but that doesn’t mean the notion of Ambrose’s heel turn is dead.

When Ambrose returns whether it be in May or September we should be on high alert for him to something terrible to Rollins.

Ambrose and Rollins reconciliation in the summer od 2017 was provided some of WWE’s best moment of the year and served as the bride for an official Shield reunion a few months later. However, after Roman Reigns caught a viral infection and Ambrose came up lame, the Shield 2.0 had the makings of a cursed reunion.

