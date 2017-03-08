Daniel Bryan Teases A Return To The Ring

Smackdown LIVE has quickly become the WWE‘s most interesting show over the past 6 months and you could make a strong argument that Smackdown’s post-show, Talking Smack has become the second most interesting show going.

While Talking Smack is a WWE show that stays in line with the Smackdown storylines, the superstars are allowed to speak without a script. When that happens, some amazing nuggets of truth slip through to reveal the story behind the story.

Last night, Daniel Bryan may have leaked a huge piece of information on his future plans. Bryan was forced to retire last year due to a series of concussions that prompted doctors to say he should never wrestle again.

The Miz has made a habit of continually pointing out this out to Bryan both on Talking Smack and on Smackdown over the past year and he was at it again last night. While Daniel Bryan has made no qualms about the fact that he wishes he could still compete in the ring, last night he let it be known that not only has he not given up on wanting to wrestle, but that there is a timeline when he may give it a go again.

When Bryan mocked Miz’s “straight to DVD movies” and Maryse asked how many movies Daniel has done, he said he doesn’t want to be an actor. That lead to this exchange:

Miz: “You want to be a wrestler but you can’t because of your head. That’s OK.”

Bryan: “[Is it that] I can’t or they won’t let me [wrestle]? We’ll see in a year-and-a-half and see what happens.”

Bryan, who now performs in a general manager role on SmackDown Live, has admitted in his past run-ins with The Miz that he has stayed with the company largely because he is still under contract with them.

It sounds as if his contract will be up sometime around the spring or summer of 2018 and at 35-years-old, Bryan will feel like he still has plenty left in the tank.

Bryan had the greatest feel good moment in WWE history at WrestleMania 30 and was never truly able to ride the momentum as injuries forced him into retirement in just two years later. As much as we’d love to see him wrestle again, he is going to be a new father very soon and his well being is on everyone’s minds.

