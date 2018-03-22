Daniel Bryan Reveals When His WWE Contract Expires

Before Daniel Bryan gained medical clearance to return to WWE action, his contract expiration date didn’t seem like a pressing matter. But now that he’s back, the idea of Bryan leaving is too cruel to stomach.

We’d like to think that Bryan will only wrestle in WWE until the end of eternity, but his contract expires well before that. Bryan himself addressed this issue during an interview with Al Arabiya.

“No, no. I had somebody say that to me on my Twitter. They said, does your contract expire on September 23rd? And I was like, how do people even know that. But no, my contract actually runs out September 1st, which is actually the day of the All In show, but it’s funny because that doesn’t compute. I was in the Bahrain Comic-Con the last two days, and we did Q&As, and at each one, somebody asked me about that. They said, ‘are you going to be at All In’? I’m not. I don’t know what to tell you. But yeah, my contract is up September 1st.

Well before the glorious news of Bryan getting WWE’s greenlight, rumors had him making a Cody Rhodes-esque jump to the independent circuits. While that would have been a fun narrative to follow, it’s all but guaranteed that Bryan will re-up his WWE deal.

Until then, WWE fans can hang in an anxious limbo as we all await news that Bryan has signed an extension through 2092.

