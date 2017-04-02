Neville Retains His Cruiserweight Championship At WrestleMania

For the first time since 2004, the Cruiserweight Championship has been ddefended at WrestleMania. Austin Aries and defending Champion, Neville, made the wait worth the while by putting on an absolute classic on the WrestleMania 33 pre-show.

Since the Cruiserweight Championship was reestablished over the summer last year, it gave performers of a lighter scale a platform to entertain. Upon his return, the former NXT Champion Neville had one goal on his mind and that was to become the King of the Cruiserweights and shortly after his declaration, he did just that.

In the waning moments of the bout, Austin Aries hit his signature Discus Five Arm on Neville, but the blow knocked the champ to the outside. Aries then hit a 450 splash, but a submission was broken up when Neville attacked the injured eye of Aries, leading to the Red Arrow for the three count.

Winning the title from Rich Swann, Neville has dominated the Cruiserweight division with a series of brutal wins and has not lost a match since last October.

Since debuting in NXT, Austin Aries has only had a brief amount of time to impress the WWE Universe since back-to-back injuries put A-Double on the sidelines, but The Greatest Man Who Ever Lived finally had his WrestleMania moment and this feud is likely far from over.

