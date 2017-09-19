Chris Cyborg Open to Fighting Ronda Rousey in WWE

Ronda Rousey vs. Chris Cyborg has proven to be an elusive match, but Cyborg may be willing to meet Rousey in a WWE ring.

Yesterday, Rousey’s MMA coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, shared some contentious ideas on an appearance with the MMA Hour. After acknowledging that Rousey’s MMA future is uncertain, Tarverdyan didn’t hesitate to state his opinion on Rousey vs. Cyborg.

“I want that fight. When I trained Ronda, I know Ronda could beat Cyborg. I know that. Cyborg is too slow.”

Tarverdyan’s claims didn’t take long to reach current UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion, Cyborg, and she had the following to say MMA Fighting:

“If Ronda is wanting to make the fight for the fans, I would still be willing to give them it, but I think it would be better to take place inside the WWE ring,” she said. “For her it gets her, one step closer to Hollywood and for me it would be another exciting challenge and a chance to test my athletic ability.”

At first glance, this may seem harmless, but it has a thick layer of passive aggression. If that weren’t enough, she had this sneaky insult for Rousey:

“I’m in another stage of my career. I wanted to fight Ronda when she was psychologically well and confident.”

Despite neither athlete being signed to WWE contract, they both come as familiar names to the fan base. This summer, Cyborg and Becky Lynch traded a few barbs that nearly lead to a SummerSlam match between the two.

Let’s make a deal. If I win tonight in cali, and you win tonight in Detroit…you agree to to sign the #summerslam contract. Don’t b scared! https://t.co/CMlzPrdw0e — #UFC219 CyborgVHolm (@criscyborg) July 29, 2017

Of course, nothing happened, but it was fun while it lasted. For Rousey, though the chances of an actual WWE match with Cyborg could actually be in the cards. All indicators point to Rousey eventually signing with WWE. It widely believed that she’ll be participating in a November Survivor Series match as she’s already begun training for professional wrestling.

A match with Cyborg may be far down the line but as the saying goes – never say never.

