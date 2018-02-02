Full List of Classic Coliseum Videos Coming to the WWE Network

Four years after the launch of the WWE Network, several classic Coliseum Videos are being added to the streaming service next week.

Upon the launch of their streaming service, WWE had announced that many of these original home video releases would be added to the WWE Network. Several years later, we are finally going to have access to them.

An exclusive report filed to WWE Network News has revealed the full list of the additions. This is far from every Coliseum Video produced, as some of those were PPVs, which are already on the Network. The list of tapes from the 1980s is noticeably more thin than the 1990s selections. The famous Best of the WWF series, which featured 20 volumes, is conspicuous by its absence. However, this is still an impressive list of several of the hard to find tapes from the 1980s and 1990s.

Bloopers, Bleeps, and Bodyslams

(Dated: 04/12/1985 – Duration: 01:18:29) Unusual Matches*

(Dated: 05/16/1985 – Duration: 01:27:00) Big, Small, Strange, Strong*

(Dated: 12/11/1985 – Duration: 01:20:18) Grudge Match ’86*

(Dated: 03/27/1986 – Duration: 01:25:14) Villains of the Squared Circle*

(Dated: 06/06/1986 – Duration: 01:10:40) Inside the Steel Cage*

(Dated: 12/11/1986 – Duration: 01:24:25) Grand Slams*

(Dated: 12/11/1986 – Duration: 01:14:30) Most Embarrassing Moments*

(Dated: 12/15/1987 – Duration: 01:24:12) Brains Behind the Brawn

(Dated: 02/27/1989 – Duration: 01:25:56) SuperTape

(Dated: 03/21/1990 – Duration: 01:56:30) Wrestling Superheroes

(Dated: 03/21/1990 – Duration: 00:54:37) WrestleFest ’90

(Dated: 06/27/1990 – Duration: 01:56:30) Wrestling Tough Guys

(Dated: 09/27/1990 – Duration: 00:56:27) World Tour ’90*

(Dated: 05/23/1990 – Duration: 01:50:40) SuperTape II

(Dated: 07/25/1990 – Duration: 02:09:59) Hottest Matches

(Dated: 10/25/1990 – Duration: 02:06:06) SuperTape III

(Dated: 01/24/1991 – Duration: 02:00:21) Funniest Moments

(Dated: 02/27/1991 – Duration: 00:57:50) Mega Matches*

(Dated: 03/28/1991 – Duration: 02:00:52) Greatest Hits

(Dated: 04/25/1991 – Duration: 01:00:20) SuperTape IV*

(Dated: 05/23/1991 – Duration: 01:57:41) WrestleFest ’91

(Dated: 07/25/1991 – Duration: 01:51:01) Wrestling’s Greatest Champions

(Dated: 07/30/1991 – Duration: 00:57:17) World Tour ’91

(Dated: 08/22/1991 – Duration: 01:46:40) Battle at The Royal Albert Hall*

(Dated: 10/03/1991 – Duration: 02:40:32) Rampage ’91

(Dated: 10/24/1991 – Duration: 01:56:14) SuperTape ’92

(Dated: 02/27/1992 – Duration: 02:18:08) Invasion ’92

(Dated: 03/26/1992 – Duration: 01:46:18) Euro Rampage ’92*

(Dated: 04/19/1992 – Duration: 02:19:01) Crunch Classic

(Dated: 05/28/1992 – Duration: 01:40:54) WrestleFest ’92

(Dated: 07/23/1992 – Duration: 01:51:29) World Tour ’92

(Dated: 08/27/1992 – Duration: 01:44:50) Rampage ’92*

(Dated: 10/22/1992 – Duration: 01:49:40) WrestleFest ’93

(Dated: 01/30/1993 – Duration: 02:19:58) Smack’Em Whack’Em

(Dated: 03/31/1993 – Duration: 01:57:16) UK Rampage ’93

(Dated: 04/11/1993 – Duration: 01:34:38) Bashed in the USA

(Dated: 06/23/1993 – Duration: 01:57:03) Invasion of the Bodyslammers

The titles with the asterisk are reportedly “presented in their most complete form possible.”

There are many hard to find gems on these release. For example, 1993’s Smack ‘Em Whack ‘Em features a profile on Bret Hart that includes the first-ever WWE ladder match, Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels from 1992, as well as Hart’s first WWE world championship victory, an untelevised match against Ric Flair from October 1992 in Saskatoon.

There are rumors that some of the wrestler-centric Coliseum Videos could be added at a later date (ie: the Hulkamania series). However, this list is sure to keep us busy and give us something to binge watch as we wait out the rest of winter.